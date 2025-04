If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

By: Tess Maune

Six-year-old Jensen Campbell recently caught his first mess of crappie in Pawnee County.

His grandpa, Wesley Moles, says Jensen now wants to fish every day.

On a recent catfishing trip, Jensen said it was "the best day ever."

