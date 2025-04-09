Man killed in Okfuskee County motorcycle crash

A 62-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle on State Highway 124 in Okfuskee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: Brooke Cox

A 62-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Okfuskee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Todd Shurden was riding northbound on State Highway 124, just south of Henryetta, when his motorcycle veered off the road around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The motorcycle struck a rock, then a fence, and Shurden was thrown more than 60 feet, according to investigators.

Shurden was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP said the crash remains under investigation.