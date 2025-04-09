Danny Boy O'Connor stepping down as executive director of The Outsiders House Museum

Danny Boy O’Connor is stepping down as executive director of The Outsiders House Museum but will remain involved as its founder.

By: Brooke Cox

-

Danny Boy O’Connor announced he is stepping down as executive director of The Outsiders House Museum, the Tulsa landmark dedicated to the iconic novel and film.

O’Connor, a founding member of the hip-hop group House of Pain, purchased the house in 2016. He restored the property and transformed it into a museum filled with memorabilia from both The Outsiders book and the 1983 film adaptation.

He called the experience of building the museum “one of the greatest honors” of his life.

While he will no longer serve as executive director, O’Connor said he will continue to be involved as the museum’s founder.

The search is underway for a new executive director to lead the organization moving forward.

Previous Stories:

2024 - 75 Years Of News On 6: The Outsiders House Museum Holds Piece Of Station History

2024 - Actress Angelina Jolie Visits The Outsiders House Museum

2023 - The Outsiders House Museum Mentioned In Smithsonian Magazine

2022 - Matt Dillon Returns To Tulsa To Visit Outsiders House Museum

2019 - “The Outsiders House” Celebrates Grand Opening