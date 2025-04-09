Tulsa nonprofit sending medical team to Myanmar for earthquake relief

A Tulsa nonprofit is sending a team of doctors to Myanmar to provide medical and emotional support following the country's worst earthquake in 100 years.

By: Brooke Cox

A Tulsa-based nonprofit is sending a medical relief team to Myanmar to assist with recovery efforts following the country’s most devastating earthquake in a century.

"In His Image International" will deploy a team of 12 doctors and healthcare professionals to the Mandalay region to provide outpatient medical care, as well as emotional and spiritual support to victims of the disaster.

The organization specializes in international medical missions and disaster response.

For more information about the mission or to donate, visit Give2ihii.org.

