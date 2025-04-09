Anytown Leadership program prepares Oklahoma teens for lifelong impact

The Anytown Leadership Program, celebrating its 31st year, offers Oklahoma teens a transformative week of community-building, leadership development, and personal growth at Oklahoma State University in July.

By: Brooke Cox

The Anytown Leadership Institute, hosted by the Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice (OCCJ), is set to return in July for its 31st year.

The week-long summer program is designed for high school students from across Oklahoma, offering immersive workshops, group activities and discussions focused on leadership, identity, and community-building.

Participants, known as “delegates,” will experience life on a college campus at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

The program includes interactive sessions, team-building games, and small group conversations that explore diversity, equity, and inclusion through a leadership lens.

History and Goals

Founded in 1994, Anytown has become a transformative experience for more than three decades of Oklahoma teens.

Its curriculum and pedagogical approach are updated as needed, but the program consistently focuses on empowering young people to better understand themselves and the world around them.

Organizers aim to welcome at least 45 students to the 2025 session. Students are selected for their curiosity, courage, and willingness to share and learn from peers with differing identities and perspectives.

Student Experience and Outcomes

Each year, delegates leave Anytown with a stronger sense of self, new friendships, and a deeper understanding of how they can contribute to inclusive communities.

One past participant, Emilia Nguyen, attended the program in 2024 and described the experience as transformative.

She noted that the program helped her step out of her comfort zone and become more confident engaging with unfamiliar topics and perspectives.

Nguyen emphasized the importance of speaking openly and honestly about personal experiences and credited Anytown with helping her find her voice and build lasting relationships.

Application Details

Applications for the 2025 Anytown Program are open through May 31. Interested students must submit an online application, which includes a letter of recommendation from a trusted adult.

To learn more or apply, visit OCCJ’s official website at https://www.occjok.org. Additional updates and program highlights can be found on social media: