The NTSB is investigating a deadly plane crash near Haskell that occurred last night, killing the sole occupant, with the cause still unknown.

By: Brooke Cox

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating a deadly plane crash near Haskell.

According to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records, the crash occurred in a field just around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that one person was killed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, we will provide details as they become available.