Gov. Stitt delivers speech to the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce: FULL VIDEO

Gov. Stitt. is expected to discuss key legislative priorities, the state's economic outlook, and ongoing initiatives impacting Oklahoma and the Broken Arrow community.

Wednesday, April 9th 2025, 9:28 am

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivered a special State of the State Address in Broken Arrow on Wednesday.

Gov. Stitt. discussed key legislative priorities, the state's economic outlook, and ongoing initiatives impacting Oklahoma and the Broken Arrow community.

Afterward, the governor responded to questions about a number of topics, including the reports about student visas being revoked from students at OSU and other universities.

"I'm sure if the Trump administration was revoking some visas, they had a reason, that there was some kind of... some kind of problem with it. Listen, the Trump administration is not trying to, you know, pick on people. They're trying to make sure that we have law-abiding citizens, people chasing the American Dream, if you're going to be coming into our country. So, I think, every time I talk to Trump, he's not picking on kids, he's trying to get rid of the criminal element out of our country," said Stitt.

Gov. Stitt Addresses Oklahoma Forestry Department Issue

The governor also reiterated his stance on the Oklahoma Forestry Department's response to the wildfires of March 14. Stitt said half of the state's resources were not used to fight the extensive fires.

"The forestry department is the state wildfire fire department. So we spend $75 million of your tax dollars on... there's 32 firetrucks, there's over 100 firefighters, and there's 27 bulldozers. Would you find it, and it took me three weeks to get this information, but would you find it odd that in our worst wildfire in state history we had 50% of our fire department working on that, in our forestry department, and the other 50% were stuck over and they were not fighting fires, they were in the southeast part of the state.," said Stitt.


