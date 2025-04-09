WATCH: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander discusses OKC Thunder win over LA Lakers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivers against Lakers, propelling Thunder to a historic 65th victory.

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

After a dramatic win over the Lakers and a franchise-record 65th victory, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on the night, the team’s growth, and how they're preparing for the postseason.

---

Q: Shai, what did it take to pull out a win like tonight’s, especially in a game that got a little chaotic?

SGA: We found a way. I always say that — we found a way to get stops. The game got a little crazy with the techs and officiating, but we stayed the course. All season long, when we win games, it's because we get stops. Rarely do we just outscore teams. At some point, we have to buckle down defensively, and we did it in time tonight.

Q: That step-back three you hit really swung momentum. What do those moments feel like with the crowd behind you?

SGA: They’re fun. The crowd has been amazing all year. There’s a real home-court advantage in this arena. Even when the Lakers come in — and they usually have fans everywhere — tonight felt different. The crowd gives us energy when we go on runs and helps keep the other team's momentum in check.

Q: From your angle, what did you see when Luka got ejected?

SGA: Honestly, I had no clue. I think the ref heard something he didn’t like, but I didn’t hear it myself.

>>> Luka Doncic ejected in game against Thunder night before his return to Dallas

Q: The team just hit 65 wins — a franchise record. What does that milestone mean to you?

SGA: It’s a good step in the right direction. We’re not chasing those milestones, but they come when you build good habits over quarters and games. We use the regular season to develop those habits, and winning games is a result of that. So yeah, I’m proud of the group.

Q: You’ve had several games where it’s close until the fourth, and then you pull away. Are you actively looking to spark those runs?

SGA: In the fourth, I just try to step into the moment confidently, trust my work, and read the game. It’s not about me needing to make a big shot — if it’s my turn, I go. If it’s someone else’s, they go. That’s how we build those runs — quality possessions on both ends, without putting extra pressure on anyone.

Q: Do games like tonight serve as good playoff preparation?

SGA: Absolutely. The Lakers are one of the best teams in the league. They shot it well the past two games, and they’ll test you. Playing a team like that this time of year is always a great challenge.

Q: These last two games, you and the Lakers have been playing for different things. What can you take away from that dynamic?

SGA: Tonight, we did a better job not panicking when they got hot. We stayed grounded, stuck to our fundamentals. The other night, we lost some of that and the game got away. But staying the course — especially against good teams — is what helps you win in the playoffs.

Q: Coach Daigneault said the atmosphere called for you to check in earlier in the fourth. Did it feel like a playoff game to you?

SGA: Not really — for me, nothing changes. I approach every possession the same, stay present, and focus on what’s in front of me. Whether it’s regular season or playoffs, I try to stay consistent in my approach.

Q: There was a stretch in the second quarter where Alex Caruso had three steals in two minutes. What does his presence bring to the team?

SGA: So much of what AC does doesn’t show up in the box score. He’s the only guy on the team who’s won before, and that experience matters. He makes everyone better without needing the ball. Having a guy like that is a huge weapon for us.

Q: When you play with two bigs, how does that affect your role defensively?

SGA: It gives you a little more freedom on the perimeter. You can gamble a bit more — smartly, of course — because the bigs clean things up around the rim. It’s a luxury.

Q: Earlier this season, you said you wanted to do a better job getting your teammates ready for the playoffs. Do you feel like you’ve done that?

SGA: Yeah, I do. I think the guys are more confident than they were last season. That’s a credit to their work and them trusting it. I just try to empower them and help them be who they are. We’re deep — and whether or not we’re actually ready, we’ll find out when the ball tips. But I think we are.