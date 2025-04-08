Taste Test Tuesday: Mama V's Extreme Sour Blue Raspberry Blasts

Tuesday, April 8th 2025, 10:55 am
This week's Taste Test Tuesday brings back familiar faces—Cheryl Reeder and Mary Hatheway from Reeder’s!
They brought an Easter surprise box with candy and toys, the viral Mama V's Extreme Sour Blue Raspberry Blasts, and an Angel Hair Chocolate Bar filled with Turkish cotton candy for the Six in the Morning team to try.
Reeder’s, located at 21st and Lewis, offers a variety of sweet treats. Learn more at ReedersTulsa.com.
April 8th, 2025
