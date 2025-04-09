Former Oklahoma quarterback Patrick Fletcher dies; Bob Stoops and teammates react

Former OU QB Patrick Fletcher, a member of the 2000 national championship team, has died, Bob Stoops announced Tuesday.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Former University of Oklahoma quarterback Patrick Fletcher passed away on Monday, according to his former head coach Bob Stoops. Fletcher was a member of the 2000 national championship team at Oklahoma.

“Heartbreaking news today, we lost Patrick Fletcher last night,” former OU coach Bob Stoops wrote on X. “An always happy, helpful, full of love and Sooner through and through. I loved that guy. Please pray for Diana and the entire Fletcher family. RIP P Fletch.”

Fletcher chronicled his experience at Oklahoma by authoring a book titled Sixteen Red: Living the Dream, including the Sooners’ 2000 season, when they beat Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

Fletcher appeared in 28 games for the Sooners between 1998 and 2000, throwing for 364 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons. Former teammates and OU players reacted to the news on social media. Nate Hybl was the backup QB in 2000 behind Josh Heupel, he became the starter from 2001-2002, and he shared his thoughts on Fletcher's passing.

Darryl “Rocky” Bright was one of the defensive leaders for Oklahoma, a four-year letter winner, and a member of the 2000 National Championship OU football team

Brian Odom played at Oklahoma for two seasons, redshirting as a running back on the Sooners' 2000 national championship team. Odom also returned to coach linebackers from 2019-2021.

Marvin Shoulders was a senior defensive back on the 2000 championship team.