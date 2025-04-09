Man arrested in Tulsa, accused of stealing car after finding keys in Broken Arrow parking lot

Tulsa Police arrested Brandyn Hanson-Fisher on accusations of possession of a stolen vehicle.

By: Drake Johnson

A man is arrested and accused of stealing a vehicle in Tulsa after finding its keys in a parking lot last week..

Tulsa Police said Brandyn Hanson-Fisher was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle outside the Target store on 71st Street on Tuesday.

TPD said help from the Real Time Information Center led them to the store, where video showed Hanson-Fisher driving the vehicle and entering the store.

Once he left, officers were waiting outside and arrested him.

The vehicle's owner said the car was stolen from her Broken Arrow apartment complex last week. She said she lost her keys and her vehicle was taken. Police said Hanson-Fisher admitted to finding the keys in the parking lot and taking the vehicle.