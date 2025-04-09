President Trump announces 90-day pause on some tariffs; Raises tariffs on China to 125%

President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on some tariffs, lowering rates to 10%, while increasing tariffs on Chinese goods to 125%.

By: CBS News

President Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day pause on most of his new tariffs and a lowering of the "reciprocal tariff" rate to 10%, effective immediately, he said on Truth Social.

At the same time, the president said he's increasing the tariff rate on goods imported from China to 125%.

Related Story: China hikes tariffs on U.S. goods to 84%, as EU also retaliates against Trump tariffs

"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately," he wrote.

The president continued, "At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A. and other Countries is no longer sustainable or acceptable."

He indicated he was rewarding other countries for not retaliating by implementing a pause in some tariffs, which putting into effect a lower 10% rate.

