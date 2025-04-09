Collinsville woman with Stage 4 lung cancer becomes U.S. citizen after decade-long journey

A woman fighting Stage 4 lung cancer becomes a U.S. citizen at a Tulsa Naturalization Ceremony. It comes after a more than a decade-long journey.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

A woman battling Stage 4 lung cancer is one of more than 30 people who became United States Citizens in Tulsa on Wednesday.

She was part of a Naturalization Ceremony held at Bishop Kelley High School.

KAY’S JOURNEY

There were lots of happy tears as Kay Calhoun celebrated the end of a journey that’s been more than 10 years in the making.

"Thank you Lord, I'm really grateful for God giving me this opportunity to be here, and just being American. Together with my family," said Calhoun.

Kay met her husband Casey when he was serving in the Marines in Japan.

Kay was born in the Philippines but moved to Japan as a kid.

"2015 is when she got her first visitor visa to come visit, and ever since then, it's been an in-and-out journey, just trying to get to where we are now,” said Casey.

Kay says the journey hasn’t been without a few hiccups, including having to restart the visa process during the pandemic.

"It was just like a rollercoaster ride, because paperwork takes forever, and money involved, and just everything,” said Kay.

She says it’s been especially tough to get it all done, as she is fighting Stage 4 lung cancer.

"I have chemo every 21 days,” said Kay. “And one of the effects is, your brain is a little bit slower, so I'm not very confident to go through the test. But I prayed and prayed, and their help and all the Post-Its at home!"

They say faith and love are what carried them through these difficult times.

They hope they inspire people to keep going.

"Very proud of her. She never gave up. Even cancer, nothing will stop her,” said Casey. “I'm just very proud of her."

"You guys, and my family over there, they didn't give up on me, so I don't have reason to give up,” said Kay.

Kay’s friends and family members say they were beyond excited to be there and see this important day for her.

"We're excited to see this process,” said Marilyn Ledbetter. “We've never seen it before, so we're very grateful for this opportunity."

THE CEREMONY

The 31 people who became citizens were from more than a dozen countries around the world, from all continents but Antarctica.

Each citizen took the Oath of Allegiance and returned their Permanent Resident Cards before receiving their Certificates of Naturalization.

HELP THE CALHOUNS

The family has set up this GoFundMe page to help with Kay’s medical expenses HERE.