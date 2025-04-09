Thunder at Suns preview: Last meeting, SGA out, full injury report, where to watch, odds

OKC will rest several starts as they hit the road for the final three games of the regular season, beginning Wednesday against the Suns.

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Thunder open up a three game road trip to close out the regular season tonight in Phoenix. This is the second leg of a back-to-back after the OKC was able to bounce back and beat the Lakers last night in a game that was extremely close until the Doncic ejection in the 4th quarter. OKC set the franchise records for wins last night with 65. Phoenix has lost its last seven games in a row by an average of 23.7 points.

The Thunder and Rockets have secured their spots in the Western Conference playoffs, but the battle for the remaining four positions is still wide open. Six teams—the Lakers, Nuggets, Clippers, Warriors, Timberwolves, and Grizzlies—are bunched within just two games of each other. The race will come down to the end of the season on Sunday.









Full Injury Report:

Dieng, Ousmane Out Injury/Illness - Left Calf; Strain

Dort, Luguentz Out Injury/Illness - Right Patellofemoral; Injury Management

Ducas, Alex Out Injury/Illness - Left Quad;

Strain Gilgeous-Alexander, Shai Out Injury/Illness - Left Shin; Contusion

Hartenstein, Isaiah Out Injury/Illness - Left Achilles; Tendinitis

Mitchell, Ajay Out Injury/Illness - Right Great Toe; Surgery Topic,

Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery

Wallace, Cason Out Injury/Illness - Right Shoulder; Strain





---

Suns

Durant, Kevin Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain

Richards, Nick Out Injury/Illness - Right Elbow; Inflammation









Last Matchup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander erupted for 50 points as the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder cruised past the Phoenix Suns with a dominant 140-109 victory on Wednesday night, pushing their record to an impressive 40-9.

With the performance, Gilgeous-Alexander became just the ninth player in NBA history to record at least three 50-point games within a seven-game stretch. He previously notched a career-high 54 points against Utah on January 29 and tallied 52 points at Golden State a week earlier.

The Suns were without Kevin Durant, who missed the game due to a sprained left ankle. Bradley Beal led Phoenix with 25 points, while Devin Booker added 19 and Royce O’Neale chipped in 18. Phoenix actually held a 63-61 lead at halftime, even as Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 28 first-half points. But the Thunder came out firing after the break, opening the third quarter with a 13-0 run to seize a 74-63 lead. A steal and emphatic two-handed dunk by Gilgeous-Alexander gave Oklahoma City a commanding 81-65 edge midway through the period.

Looking Ahead

The Thunder will travel to Utah on Friday night at 8:30

Game Info

April 9, 2025, 9:00

Footprint Center, Phoenix

Watch: FanDuel Sports Oklahoma,

Odds

The Thunder are listed as 10-point favorites via FanDuel