Cowgirl Tennis: OSU eyes 30th conference title amid winning streak

Two matches remain for OSU as they sit in a three-way tie for first place in the Big 12.

By: Ravin Ray

The OSU Cowgirls tennis team is eyeing the program's 30th conference title this season.

No. 19 Oklahoma State will conclude its regular season schedule on the road this weekend, beginning with a match against No. 39 Kansas on Friday at 5 p.m. before meeting No. 65 Iowa State on Sunday at noon.

Oklahoma State has put together a season-best nine-match win streak and is 10-1 in conference play after two more wins over the weekend. This is the second consecutive season and fourth time in program history that OSU has won at least 10 conference matches. The Cowgirls now sit in a three-way tie at the top of the Big 12 standings with UCF and Texas Tech.

Building off of last season

The Cowgirls had a successful 2023-24 season, coming away with a National Indoor title, Big 12 regular season title and Big 12 Tournament Champions.

Chris Young era

After Thursday's win over Utah, Oklahoma State head coach Chris Young stands alone as the all-time wins leader in program history. In his 16th year at OSU, Young secured his 284th win, moving him past Julius Lubicz-Majewski for the most as the Cowgirls head coach. Young accumulated the record total in just 402 matches, for a winning percentage of .706, and began adding to it with another win on Saturday. In his time in Stillwater, Young has led the Cowgirls to 12 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances while collecting an ITA Indoor National title, three Big 12 regular season championships, two Big 12 tournament titles and an NCAA runner-up finish in 2016.

Tiebreaker scenarios...

In the event all three teams tied for first place win out this weekend, OSU will be the three seed while Texas Tech takes the one and UCF the two.

If UCF loses to BYU, and OSU wins out, the Cowgirls become the two seed in the tournament.

If Texas Tech drops both its contests this weekend, UCF becomes one, OSU two and Tech at three.