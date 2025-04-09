Mike Gundy talks quarterbacks, transfers, and roster changes as OSU continues spring practice

Spring football at Oklahoma State is heating up with quarterback competition, transfer portal impact, and roster changes. Coach Gundy gives updates.

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

Spring football is in full swing at Oklahoma State, and head coach Mike Gundy is knee-deep in evaluating a roster that's undergone serious changes. From quarterback competition to transfer portal impact, Gundy offered a wide-ranging update during his recent media session.

Quarterback Battle Brewing

Gundy didn’t crown a starter just yet, but two weeks into spring, the quarterback group is shaping up nicely. “They’re all doing pretty good,” Gundy said. “They all seem to be making plays every once in a while. They’ll make a mistake, but nothing that would change the rotation at this point.”

With padded practices underway, Gundy said the offense is slightly ahead of the defense, a result of returning offensive coordinator Doug Meacham’s familiar system. That continuity has given the offense a leg up, but both sides of the ball are competing hard and showing the kind of energy Gundy likes to see this time of year.

A Secondary in Flux

Replacing veterans in the secondary has been a challenge. The Cowboys are rotating numerous players in and out of the lineup, many of them donning new jersey numbers, which Gundy admitted has made evaluating consistency tough. “Hopefully in a week and a half, we’ll start to see some real continuity,” he said.

As for breakout stars, Gundy is withholding judgment. “Nobody’s consistently done it with the group at a high level yet,” he said, noting that many of the reps are still being split among veterans and newcomers in mixed units.

Adjusting to Portal Life

With 32 new players arriving through the transfer portal, Gundy acknowledged the whirlwind nature of modern roster building. “The portal moves so fast,” he said. “You kind of take it or leave it, or look up and he’s gone somewhere else.”

Despite the rapid pace, Oklahoma State seems to have struck gold so far. Only one of those 32 transfers has left. “That’s a really high percentage,” Gundy said. “We’ve been fortunate.”

Backfield by Committee

Last year, the Cowboys had a clear lead back in Ollie Gordon. This season might be a different story. Gundy praised the group’s depth, highlighting experienced guys like Deondre Jackson and true freshman Rodney Fields Jr.

“Rodney may be a Dell City Eagle, but he’s a tough kid,” Gundy said with a grin. “He took more hits than anybody last August.”

Looking Ahead to Spring Finale

As OSU gears up for its spring showcase, a fan-friendly event expected to feature plenty of on-field action and interaction, Gundy said the Cowboys will treat it like any other practice. “We’ll go about an hour and 20,” he explained, mindful of the parents in the crowd. “That’s about the point when the moms are ready to get on the field with the kids.”

The day will include chances for young fans to meet players and take part in activities before and after practice.

Red Dirt, Motown, and Game Day Disruption

Asked about the Red Dirt music wave that originated while he was still in school, Gundy gave a classic answer. “I’m a Motown guy,” he said. “That’s what I grew up listening to in the house. But I do like [Red Dirt] music. I don’t know the words, but I like it.”

Still, he’s getting in on the fun. With Stillwater hosting a massive four-day concert festival, Gundy will be involved — somehow. “I said I’d do something. I just don’t know what yet,” he laughed. “But I won’t be singing. I’ve got zero singing ability.”

As spring ball rolls on and the Cowboys continue to evaluate talent and build chemistry, one thing’s clear: Mike Gundy and his crew are full-speed ahead, even if the parking lot is overrun by music fans for a few days.