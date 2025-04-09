A dream of the open road: Broken Arrow fourth graders named honorary truck drivers

A 10-year-old from Broken Arrow writes to Central Tech about his trucking career aspirations. He receives an honorary truck driver recognition and a real-life truck experience.

By: Ryan Gillin

-

A Letter That Sparked a Big Response

John Thorpe with Central Tech is no stranger to helping adults pursue careers in trucking. But a recent letter reminded him that dreams of life on the road can begin much earlier.

Thorpe received a handwritten note from 10-year-old Reuben Borlak, a fourth grader in Broken Arrow.

As part of a school career project, Reuben wrote to Central Tech expressing his desire to become a truck driver someday and asking what he could do now to prepare.

"This is the first letter I have ever received from a 10-year-old," Thorpe said. "It just kind of hit me, we don’t get to talk to the younger generations very often.”

A Class Project with Real Impact

Reuben’s class had been learning about different careers, and students were asked to identify their interests.

They then wrote letters to universities or trade schools about their future goals. Reuben wasn’t alone; his classmates Koen Kifer and Roman Britton also chose truck driving.

Although Thorpe only received Reuben’s letter initially, he wanted to recognize all three boys for their excitement.

"He already has an idea of what he wants to do. There are a lot of jobs in transportation, and we’re super happy that they reached out,” Thorpe said.

Honorary Truck Drivers

Thorpe surprised the boys with a special honor: each was made an honorary truck driver.

"We brought them a certificate of achievement,” Thorpe said. “It says, ‘In recognition of your dedication and enthusiasm to pursue a career in truck driving.’ Of course, this expires when they turn 18.”

Although they’re still years away from being behind the wheel legally, the boys got to climb inside a real semi-truck and sit in the driver’s seat.

“They are much bigger in person than on the side of the road,” Kifer said.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Thorpe highlighted that there’s a demand for more truck drivers across the country.

“The more we can get our industry in the back of their heads early, the better,” Thorpe said.

What started as a classroom project is now an inspiration that might help steer these young students toward a future on the road.