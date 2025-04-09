Azalea Festival: 3 things to know about Muskogee's annual tradition

Tens of thousands of azaleas are drawing crowds to Muskogee in April. The Azalea Festival has been held every year since 1968 at Honor Heights Park.

By: Alyssa Miller

Since April 1968, Honor Heights Park in Muskogee has been home to the Azalea Festival. The month-long celebration of these perennial flowering shrubs has become a national attraction, drawing crowds from all over North America. Here are 3 things to know about the annual tradition:

Half a century of flowering history

The Assistant Director of Parks for Muskogee Parks and Recreation, Rick Ewing, said the Azalea Festival started small. "It started with a donation to Honor Heights Park of some azaleas that somebody had gotten as some plants for a funeral," he said. At the time, azaleas did not grow in Oklahoma. "This was beyond the western boundary of where they could go," said Ewing. With a lot of care, attention, and a bit of a learning curve, the park's team of horticulturists planted more, and the gardens now have over 20,000 blooming every spring.

April flowers bring record crowds

Azaleas typically bloom in the spring, making the festival one of the most celebrated in Oklahoma in April. Ewing said it draws crowds from all over North America and some international visitors, too. One example is a group of monks from Thailand that have planned a trip to Muskogee the last 5 to 6 years in a row. "They would time their visit to the United States so they could come to Honor Heights Park when the azaleas were blooming," he said.

More than a festival

The Azalea Festival is April 1-30, and while the main focus is on the flowers, Muskogee Parks & Recreation has several other activities planned to keep you busy all month long. The Azalea Parade, 5K, and Fun Run is April 12 in downtown Muskogee, and the Flower Power Bicycle Ride is April 26. Honor Heights Park is also hosting "fitness in the park" classes. The schedule includes:

-Mindful Mondays Yoga every Monday in April from 12-1 p.m. at The Papilion

-Fitness Walk April 21 at 1 p.m. at North Shelter

-Pilates in the Park April 21 & 28 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at The Papilion

-Beginners Pickleball Every Tuesday in April from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the pickleball courts

-Power Sculpt April 23 & 30 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at North Shelter

-Wednesday Walkercise every Wednesday in April at North Shelter

-Resistance Band Workout April 16 & 30 from 6-7 p.m. at The Papilion

-Thursday Social Run every Thursday in April from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the tennis courts

For a look at the full calendar, visit the Muskogee Parks & Recreation website.