Union Public Schools reduces student absenteeism by 1.35% with 'Be Present To Win' campaign

Union said it made "significant" progress in reducing chronic absenteeism this school year.

By: Drake Johnson, Aaron Alexander

Union Public Schools said it reduced chronic absenteeism in 200 students this year.

A student is considered chronically absent if they miss two or more days a month.

In September 2024, the district launched the Be Present To Win' campaign to address the issue.

“This is a significant improvement for Union given the 200 fewer students who are no longer chronically absent, making it more likely that they will be successful academically and less likely to drop out,” said Superintendent Dr. John Federline. “This is a tribute not only to the students who have shown improvement, but to the hard work of school leaders, teachers and administrators who focused this year on reducing absenteeism. Their diligence is paying off.”

The district said its goal was to increase daily attendance from 90 to 93%. In March 2025, attendance was at about 91%.

Good attendance is part of the foundation of student success,” said Dr. Todd Nelson, Senior Executive Director of Research, Design and Assessment. “Research shows that students with three consecutive years of chronic absenteeism can be set back as much as one full year academically.”

