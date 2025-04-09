Gathering Place In Tulsa Plans Several Family Events For Spring

Gathering Place in Tulsa is hosting various family events this spring, including Dog Play Sunday, for outdoor enjoyment.

By: David Prock

It's a wonderful week to get outside and enjoy the wonderful spring weather around Tulsa.

There are lots of things for everyone to do outside around Green Country. Gathering Place Vice President of Marketing and Engineering Andrea Leitch joined News On 6 to talk about some events happening at the park, like Dog Play Sunday





