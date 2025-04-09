Gathering Place In Tulsa Plans Several Family Events For Spring

Wednesday, April 9th 2025, 4:28 pm
It's a wonderful week to get outside and enjoy the wonderful spring weather around Tulsa.
There are lots of things for everyone to do outside around Green Country. Gathering Place Vice President of Marketing and Engineering Andrea Leitch joined News On 6 to talk about some events happening at the park, like Dog Play Sunday
Gathering Place Tulsa Events Calendar
More To Do Around Tulsa:
Things to do in Tulsa this weekend
|Azalea Festival: 3 things to know about Muskogee's annual tradition
April 9th, 2025
April 10th, 2025
April 10th, 2025
April 10th, 2025