Boss Lady Brunch in Tulsa Aims To Empower Women Leaders:

The Boss Lady Brunch, organized by inTulsa, supports women's career advancement with a panel of successful leaders on April 24.

By: David Prock

The Boss Lady Brunch, organized by In Tulsa, is specifically designed for women at various stages of their careers, from C-suite executives to those aspiring to leadership roles.





LaTanya Pratt, the director of inTulsa joined News On 6 at 4 to highlight the importance of sharing stories among women and how this event will allow attendees to gain insights on leadership and career advancement.





The event will feature a panel of successful women who will discuss their journeys, challenges, and strategies for achieving leadership roles. This networking opportunity not only allows attendees to connect with experienced leaders but also provides a chance to build relationships.





For those interested in attending the brunch or exploring other events, the community is invited to follow inTulsa on its website and Instagram for updates and resources aimed at fostering career growth and development.

The Boss Lady Bruch is set for April 24 at 7 N Cheyenne Ave from 10 a.m. - noon.





