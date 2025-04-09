Unplugged and engaged: Bixby Middle School students experience tech-free education

Bixby Middle School algebra teacher Carole Clagg pioneers Tech-Free Day, finding that unplugging enhances learning and collaboration among students.

By: Ethan Wright

In a world where classrooms are filled with technology, one Bixby Middle School teacher is proving that sometimes, less tech can mean more learning.

Carole Clagg, a 7th-grade algebra teacher, led the school’s first official Tech-Free Day. News On 6 sat down with her to talk about why students are learning better when they unplug—even just for a day.

Q: What is the foundation of Tech-Free Learning at Bixby?

A: I utilize the Building Thinking Classrooms methods throughout the year. This approach puts students in random groups, and they go to the boards to solve problems. Sometimes they get stuck—and that’s a good thing! Being stuck is when their problem-solving skills kick in.

Q: Why is hands-on learning so effective?

A: Research shows that students are more likely to try something on a whiteboard or a non-permanent vertical space because it feels less threatening. It’s not permanent, so they’re willing to try. Plus, when they’re working in a group, it’s not just about their individual work standing out—it’s the work of the entire group.

Q: What inspired Tech-Free Day?

A: When COVID hit, we had to embrace technology because kids were in and out of school. We had to find ways to provide information whether they were at home or here. But now, it’s time to go back to some of those old methods because kids are now able to collaborate again.

Q: Why did you think Tech-Free Day was necessary?

A: It seemed like kids were kind of losing touch with each other. We took a big step this year by eliminating phones, and now we’re trying to bring back other methods that can really help in the classroom.

Q: Are you hoping to move away from technology long-term?

A: It’s not about stepping back in time—it’s about reimagining how kids learn to collaborate, use critical thinking, and build problem-solving skills. Technology still has its place, but it’s about using it purposefully.

Q: How does physical movement help learning?

A: It’s easy to get stuck behind a screen, but now it’s time to step out and revisit those interpersonal skills. Plus, when kids are moving, they’re not stagnant—and research shows that helps them learn better.

Q: What did students think of the no-tech approach?

A: At first, a couple of my students thought the day would be annoying without their Chromebooks. But it turned out to be fine. They were fully engaged and had a lot of fun. Sometimes, it’s easy to rely on technology, but it’s important to step back and try something new.

Q: How does this connect to student health?

A: When you watch kids, as soon as they’re done with something, they want to lock into their screens and isolate themselves. I think it’s really important that kids learn to engage with each other again—even if it’s to the point where we have to remind them to quiet down! We all, myself included, have gotten into the habit of communicating through a device. It’s important to have face-to-face interactions and really connect.

Q: Will there be another Tech-Free Day?

A: I think we should definitely do it again. I don’t want to abandon technology because it’s crucial for our students in today’s world. But sometimes, you need to take the screens away. It’s easy to hide behind them, to Google answers, but this is a moment where kids can stop and really think for themselves.

Whether it’s solving a problem on a whiteboard or engaging in face-to-face conversations, Ms. Clagg believes that Tech-Free Day is about more than just academics—it’s about teaching kids how to connect and communicate without a screen in the way.