How Ascension Saint John is helping human trafficking victims — and how you can help too

Ascension Saint John’s Human Trafficking Response Program has helped more than 350 victims over the past six years and was recently honored by the Tulsa Police Department for its work during a multi-agency operation. Led by Sara Gadd, the program trains all hospital staff to recognize the hidden signs of trafficking and connects survivors with long-term care and essential resources. The initiative began at Saint John.

By: MaKayla Glenn

Ascension Saint John’s Human Trafficking Response Program is getting recognition after being honored by the Tulsa Police Department. But behind the award is a powerful story of how the hospital is helping survivors every single day.

News On 6’s MaKayla Glenn reports on how this unique program is working to break the cycle of exploitation in Oklahoma.

Q: How many victims has the hospital helped?

🩺 Over the past six years, Ascension Saint John has identified and helped more than 350 individuals who were victims or at high risk of human trafficking.

The program connects survivors with long-term services, helping them safely exit dangerous situations and begin rebuilding their lives.

Q: What makes their approach different?

According to Sara Gadd, program manager, it starts with training every single hospital staff member — from janitors to doctors — to recognize the often-hidden signs of trafficking.

“Human trafficking isn't what we see on TV… It's coercing a person into some kind of labor or sex act. And we see that in Oklahoma, everywhere,” Gadd said.

Q: How did the program begin — and where is it now?

The program began at St. John and has since become a model for other hospitals across the state. It’s the first of its kind in Oklahoma. They not only identify victims but also provide essential supplies, like clothing, toiletries, and resources— whatever someone might need to feel safe again.

Q: Why does this work matter so much?

“I believe every individual should have the chance to live free, to have a life that they chose,” Gadd says.

“Without this program, many wouldn’t be able to leave. Without it, there really would be no hope,” Gadd said.

Q: Is there a story that shows the program’s impact?

Yes — one of the most moving stories is about a woman who was rescued but passed away shortly after. Her final days, however, were lived in peace.

“She passed away with her favorite foods, surrounded by family. Instead of dying in some hotel or massage parlor where she'd been trafficked, she got to be free. Even at the end, she knew she was special,” Gadd said.

Q: What should someone do if they need help or want to help?

Ascension Saint John says its doors are always open to those in danger. Anyone in need can walk in and speak with a trained professional — no pressure, no judgment. And for those who want to get involved, Gadd recommends joining the Oklahoma Coalition Against Trafficking, which unites more than 50 community organizations. Click here for more information or to join.