Rogers County woman represents herself in DUI trial

By: Sam Carrico

An unusual trial is taking place this week in Rogers County of a woman who was charged with DUI in 2021.

Kasey Hunt is acting as her own attorney and, after numerous warnings about her outbursts, she was arrested on Tuesday for contempt. She'll be sentenced for that later, but the DUI trial resumed Wednesday.

Kasey Hunt had told the judge she would be bringing a therapy kangaroo to court, but she did not. At one point, she insisted the judge read the Declaration of Independence, but the judge did not.

Hunt has said several times she's "under duress" and "not well."

Court records show this case took so long to get to trial because Hunt filed dozens of motions, asking the judge to be allowed to talk about jail deaths during her trial and to talk about a Tulsa attorney charged with rape and a child sex abuse case in another county, but the judge ruled none of those have anything to do with whether Hunt was driving drunk in 2021.

The arrest report says she pulled out of an alley and nearly ran into a Claremore police officer's car, then crossed the center lane and drove around construction barrels blocking off a street, and failed field sobriety tests.

The body camera was shown to jurors and, during the traffic stop, Hunt repeatedly uses slurs and curse words and tells the officers, if she's vaccinated, she will kill them. Hunt did apologize to the jurors about the video, saying it was awful.

Hunt told News On 6 why she's representing herself: "I’m an actual beneficiary of the public trust, which means I can come to people and say, hey, here’s my feedback on the court, so I’m not representing the name on the piece of paper. I’m not represented by an attorney, in order to take the position to where I can open up the ability to talk about certain things," she said.

The trial starts again Thursday morning, and Hunt is expected to testify on her own behalf.