Renewable energy company to build natural gas plant at Sand Springs landfill

Montauk Renewables announced plans for a renewable natural gas plant at American Environmental Landfill in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

Wednesday, April 9th 2025, 9:38 pm

By: Emory Bryan


OSAGE COUNTY -

A Sand Springs landfill will supply the methane for a natural gas processing plant that will soon be under construction.

American Environmental Landfill, part of Tulsa-based American Waste Control, already harvests gas created in the landfill to operate an electric generation facility.

Montauk Renewables operates the electric plant and will also operate the new gas plant.

AEL Vice President Todd Green said excess gas from the landfill would otherwise be burned, but now, "instead of destroying the ozone, what we're doing is cleaning that up and making sure it can be used by the community," he explained.

"The opportunity to put our renewable electricity and renewable natural gas into the local utility is the ultimate goal, to make the most beneficial use out of these facilities," said Montauk President Sean McClain

The company operates similar plants in other states. McClain said the process involves removing CO2 and other gases from the methane to meet the standard for natural gas utilities.

FROM MARCH: Oklahomans push for renewable energy, property rights at state capitol

BY THE NUMBERS

  1. 5 million lbs: Daily waste handled at American Environmental Landfill
  2. 100 years: Time to reach capacity at current intake rates
  3. 290 Acres: Closed and current landfill space generating gas
  4. $35 million: Announced investment planned for the facility
  5. 2,000 Dekatherm: Expected gas generation capacity for new plant
  6. 3.2 Megawatts: Current electric generation from gas collection
  7. 18-24 months: Expected timeline for construction
Emory Bryan
Emory Bryan

Emory Bryan is a general assignment reporter for News On 6. He began his news career covering the school board for his hometown radio station and worked on the newspaper staff in college before making the switch to television. Emory Bryan joined the News On 6 team in 1994.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 9th, 2025

April 10th, 2025

April 10th, 2025

April 10th, 2025

Top Headlines

April 10th, 2025

April 10th, 2025

April 10th, 2025

April 10th, 2025