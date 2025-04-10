OU Softball defeats Oklahoma State 11-3 in front of record crowd at Devon Park

Cowgirls record slips to 23-12 after five-inning loss to Sooners in front of biggest NCAA regular-season crowd.

By: OSU Athletics

The No. 17 Oklahoma State softball team dropped an 11-3 decision in five innings to No. 2 Oklahoma on Wednesday, in front of a record-breaking NCAA regular-season crowd of 9,259 at Devon Park.

With the loss, the Cowgirls slipped to 23-12, while the Sooners improved to 35-3 on the year.

OSU jumped out to an early lead with a pair of unearned runs in the first inning. A throwing error by OU pitcher Sam Landry allowed Tia Warsop to score from second. Moments later, Amanda Hasler’s grounder was mishandled by Sooner third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, bringing home Rosie Davis to make it 2-0. The Cowgirls threatened to do more damage, but Landry escaped the inning with two runners stranded.

Davis extended the Cowgirls' lead in the third, launching a solo shot over the right-center field wall—her sixth home run of the season—to make it 3-0. OU quickly responded in the bottom half with a two-run homer from Kasidi Pickering.

In the fourth, OSU loaded the bases with nobody out, but couldn’t capitalize. With the infield drawn in, Ailana Agbayani made a diving grab on a sharp line drive from Tallen Edwards. Two quick outs followed, and the Cowgirls came up empty.

OU seized momentum from there, erupting for five runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-3 lead. The Sooners then added four more in the fifth to end the game via run rule.

Ruby Meylan (15-5) was tagged with the loss after allowing seven runs—five earned—across 3.2 innings. Katie Kutz entered to get the final out of the fourth but surrendered four runs in the fifth. Landry earned the win for OU, improving to 12-2.

The game counted toward the People of Oklahoma Oil and Natural Gas Bedlam Series standings, with the win trimming OSU’s all-sports lead over OU to 5-3 this year. Oklahoma State has claimed victory in the Bedlam Series in 10 of the last 12 seasons.

The Cowgirls will look to bounce back as they return home for a three-game weekend series against Iowa State, beginning Friday at noon in Stillwater.