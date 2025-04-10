Patience and power as Sooners take latest Bedlam battle

The Sooners spot OSU an early lead before offense takes over.

By: John Holcomb

In front of a regular-season NCAA record crowd of 9,259 at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, the Cowgirls delivered the first fireworks. OSU scored two runs in the first, then Rosie Davis hammered a pitch over the wall for a solo home run in the third, and it was 3-0.

Patty Gasso's Sooners stayed patient at the plate, and it paid off. An OU offensive onslaught began with Kasidi Pickering's 2-run home run in the 3rd off OSU ace Ruby Meylan (15-5). Then Mya Bland's go-ahead 3-run homer in the 4th put the Sooners up for good. OU scored nine unanswered runs in the 4th and 5th innings (11 overall) to close out a run-rule victory, 11-3 in five.

The Sooners move to 35-3 with the victory. The Cowgirls are now 23-12.