Lawmakers advance 'Bell To Bell' no phone policy, nudge Oklahoma classrooms closer to digital detox

Oklahoma closer to passing SB 139, a proposed law to ban students' use of cellphones in classrooms. Details on the statewide standard and its exceptions.

By: Sam Modde

-

A bill that would ban students from using cell phones in Oklahoma classrooms is one step closer to becoming law.

The House Common Education Committee on Wednesday advanced Senate Bill 139, which would require all school districts in the state to implement policies banning student use of personal electronic devices during the school day, from the first bell to the last.

The list includes:

smart phones smartwatches tablets smart headphones laptops smart glasses

School-issued or approved devices, such as laptops, would not be included.

While some districts, such as Bixby Public Schools, already have similar policies in place, the legislation would mandate a statewide standard.

The bill includes exceptions, allowing school boards to permit device use in emergency situations or to monitor student health conditions.

Lawmakers in both chambers previously passed different versions of the bill but disagreed on whether schools should be allowed to opt out. The current version represents a compromise.

“The two bills were kind of, I would say, positioned on the extreme of that,” said Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid. “What you see in front of you today is kind of a grand compromise.”

Under the revised bill, every district would be required to adopt a phone ban policy for one school year. After that, districts could choose to opt out.

“You have a policy for a year, and then following that, every district would have an opt-out,” Caldwell said. “So, I would say this is a try-it-before-you-buy-it policy.”

Some lawmakers questioned the need for the bill, noting that many school districts have already taken action on their own.

“I think it’s a fair point,” Caldwell said. “I think we’ve seen many of our districts step up and do the right thing to address this policy on their own. I would say the overwhelming majority of the bills we run in the Legislature are things that either agencies or people can already do, but sometimes the state government steps in and gives them direction on saying, ‘You will do it.’”

The committee passed the bill on an 8-3 vote. It now moves to the House education oversight committee for further consideration.

If signed into law, SB 139 would take effect July 1.

