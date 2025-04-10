Train, car collide in Tulsa; 1 hospitalized in early morning crash

Police say poor lighting and driver distraction may have caused the crash at the railroad crossing. The driver was cited for several traffic violations.

By: Jeromee Scot

Tulsa police are investigating an overnight crash between a BNSF train and a car carrying four people under the age of 18. The collision happened around 2 a.m. at a railroad crossing near 17th and Southwest Boulevard. Officers say low visibility and potential driver distraction may have contributed to the crash.

How the Crash Happened

Police say the BNSF train was slowly backing up across Southwest Boulevard when the car approached, heading north. A BNSF worker was on site directing traffic, but investigators say the driver may not have seen the train.

Visibility Was a Factor

Officers noted the area around the crossing was poorly lit. That, combined with possible inattention behind the wheel, likely played a role in the collision.

“There was a BNSF worker trying to control traffic,” said Lt. Aaron Phillips with Tulsa Police. “The driver got distracted, saw the subject but didn’t notice the train and it collided with the vehicle as it went over the tracks.”

Injuries and Damage

Police confirm one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other three passengers declined medical treatment. The vehicle was totaled, according to police, while the train suffered only minor damage.

Could the Driver Face A Citation?

Tulsa Police said the SUV driver was speeding and they were cited with several traffic violations.