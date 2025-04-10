Police investigate possible shooting near Tulsa highway; 1 person injured

Thursday, April 10th 2025, 5:47 am
Tulsa police, fire crews and EMSA responded to a report of a shooting just off Highway 169 near Pine Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found a man with an injury to his upper torso.
Authorities say the man was able to walk to an ambulance and was taken to a local hospital. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.
The man told officers he had been shot, but police could not find any shell casings or evidence of gunfire at the scene. At this time, there are no other witnesses who can confirm the details of what happened.
Tulsa police are still working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulsa Police Department.
