Police investigate possible shooting near Tulsa highway; 1 person injured

Tulsa police are investigating a late-night incident where a man reported being shot near Highway 169 and Pine Street. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, but officers found no shell casings or witnesses at the scene.

By: Jeromee Scot

Tulsa police, fire crews and EMSA responded to a report of a shooting just off Highway 169 near Pine Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found a man with an injury to his upper torso.

Authorities say the man was able to walk to an ambulance and was taken to a local hospital. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

No Shell Casings Found at Scene

The man told officers he had been shot, but police could not find any shell casings or evidence of gunfire at the scene. At this time, there are no other witnesses who can confirm the details of what happened.

Police Continue to Investigate

Tulsa police are still working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulsa Police Department.