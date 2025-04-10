Bookworms flock to Helmerich Library for annual used sale

Find your next favorite read at Friends of the Helmerich Library's annual used book sale, happening on April 10. Your purchase supports Tulsa's community programs.

By: Jayden Brannon

Thousands of items up for grabs, with proceeds supporting Tulsa libraries

The Friends of the Helmerich Library are back with their popular annual used book sale — an event that brings together readers, bargain hunters, and community supporters to benefit local programming. This is the 21st year for the event, which kicks off tonight with a paid preview and continues over the next two weekends with free entry.

From Books to Vinyl: What You’ll Find at the Sale

The sale features a massive collection of gently used books, DVDs, CDs, vinyl records and games — most of which were donated by regular library patrons. Shoppers can expect to browse dozens of genres, from children’s books to mysteries, politics and crafts.

Low prices, big impact

According to Kelly James, a board member with Friends of the Helmerich Library, most items cost less than $2 — making it an affordable way to stock up. Teachers who present a school ID receive special deals, and the sale wraps up with a bag sale on the final day.

“The first year, we actually raised a little over $6,000, which was pretty good for our first year,” James said, "and then last year, our biggest year ever, we sold over $20,000.”

Where the money goes

All proceeds benefit the Tulsa City-County Library system through grants and programming. Organizers say the funds help support literacy initiatives and community services that may not be covered by traditional budgets.

When and where to go

The sale kicks off with a preview event on Thursday, April 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. Entry requires a $5 donation to the Friends of the Helmerich Library. Weekend sales are free and open to the public.

📍 Helmerich Library 5131 E. 91st St., Tulsa, OK

🛍️ Preview Night: Friday, April 10 from 5–8 p.m. ($5 donation)

📚 Free Public Sale: April 11, 12, 18 and 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sales don't stop here!

Along with the annual used book sale, the Friends of the Helmerich Library hosts an ongoing sale year-round. It's located inside the main library, where guests can find a few shelves stocked with several books for sale. James says they restock the shelves multiple times a week, so the selection is always rotating.





