Cleveland Area Food Bank distributes emergency food to wildfire victims with help from Church of Jesus Christ

The Cleveland Area Food Bank is distributing emergency food donated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to wildfire victims, offering vital support to anyone in need as families work to recover from devastating losses.

By: Brian Smallwood

The Cleveland Area Food Bank is offering support to people impacted by March’s wildfires thanks to a delivery of non-perishable food from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

A semi-truck carrying 20 pallets of dry goods—including flour, tuna, chicken, and more—arrived early Wednesday morning. Volunteers, including local middle and high school football teams, helped unload the truck by hand, stacking and packing boxes for immediate distribution.

By Wednesday evening, more than 70 food boxes had been handed out to individuals and families affected by the recent wildfires.

“This food bank has been a blessing,” said Kayla Brown, a Terlton resident whose family lost everything in the fires. “Thankfully, I was on my way home when we got the evacuation call. I was able to grab medicine, our pets, and food—but my parents’ home and everything in it is gone.”

Brown, who works two and a half hours away in Alva, said the donations bring peace of mind. “I'm so grateful that I don't have to worry about my family while I’m in another town.”

The food bank is making a special effort to help all who show up.

“These items are all non-perishable,” said Mark Sparks, Assistant Director of the Cleveland Area Food Bank. “People lost their electricity, and many are staying in campers or motels. This kind of food is something they can store and use safely.”

Stephen Southward, Communication Director for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Northeast Oklahoma, said the idea started at a community assessment event.

“We talked with families who lost nearly everything," Southward said. "One major need that came up was food. You’ve got to eat to make good decisions. So we called our warehouse in Salt Lake and got a truck headed here.”

The food giveaway continues Thursday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at the Cleveland Area Food Bank and will run until the last person is served.