Tulsa hosting national conference during Route 66 Centennial

Tulsa has been selected to host the 2026 National Main Street Conference, aligning with the centennial celebration of Route 66 and highlighting the city’s vibrant Main Street communities and historic charm.

By: Brian Smallwood

The City of Tulsa has officially been selected as the host city for the 2026 National Main Street Conference.

The announcement was made during the closing session of the 2025 Main Street Now Conference in Philadelphia, PA., marking a major moment for both the city and the state of Oklahoma.

A Big Win for Oklahoma

The hosting announcement comes as a result of a joint effort between the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Oklahoma Main Street, and Visit Tulsa.

The collaborative pitch showcased the strength of Oklahoma’s Main Street communities, along with Tulsa’s proven ability to host large-scale national events.

Route 66 Celebration Year

The 2026 event couldn’t come at a better time—it aligns with the 100-year anniversary of historic Route 66.

Oklahoma is home to more than 400 miles of the famous highway, the longest drivable stretch in the U.S., making it the perfect place to celebrate Main Streets and Americana heritage.

Tulsa: Capital of Route 66

"2026 will be Tulsa’s year to shine,” said Renee McKenney, Senior VP of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber. “We’re excited to welcome Main Street leaders from across the country and show off our 28-mile stretch of Route 66—along with the surrounding towns that bring so much character to the journey."

Main Street Impact Across Oklahoma

Oklahoma Main Street programs continue to fuel economic growth in communities big and small.

In 2024 alone, the program supported $47.5 million in private reinvestment, 239 building rehabilitations, and the opening or expansion of 148 businesses across the state.

Strong Statewide Network

With 47 official Main Street communities, 10 of which are located along Route 66, Oklahoma offers a powerful model of how historic downtowns can thrive with the right support.

Five of those communities are located in the Tulsa area, ready to roll out the red carpet in 2026.

Showing Off Oklahoma Pride

Buffy Skee, Director of Oklahoma Main Street, says the excitement is building already.

"We’re ready to showcase what makes Oklahoma so special," Skee said. "From charming downtowns to strong community spirit, we want visitors to walk away with an unforgettable experience."

Major Economic Impact

The 2026 National Main Street Conference is expected to bring around 2,000 visitors to the Tulsa area.

With hotel stays, dining, shopping, and tourism in the mix, the projected economic impact is more than $3 million for the local economy.