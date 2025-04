If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.

By: Tess Maune

Two freshmen at Stigler High School made a big catch while fishing on their grandparents' property near McCurtain.

Kaden Ross and Brylar Honeycutt landed a 9.5-pound bass during a recent outing, marking a memorable moment for the young anglers.

If you have a fishing, hunting, or outdoor snapshot you'd like to see featured, send it to Tess Maune on Facebook.