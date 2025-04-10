Rep. Josh Brecheen endorses Mike Mazzei for Oklahoma governor

Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen endorses Mike Mazzei for Governor, highlighting his financial expertise and commitment to principled conservatism.

By: Samantha Rupe

Oklahoma’s 2nd District Congressman Josh Brecheen has officially endorsed former State Senator Mike Mazzei in his campaign for Governor of Oklahoma.

“In a political world often marked by over-promotion and forgotten promises, Mike stands out as a leader whose roots and convictions run deep,” said Brecheen.

Mazzei, who was elected to represent Oklahoma’s District 25 in the State Senate in 2004, faced no opposition from Democratic or Independent candidates in the general election. During his time in office, he became known for championing tax cuts, pension reform and eliminating ineffective tax credits.

“Mike Mazzei is the leader Oklahoma needs. No one understands state finance reform better than Mike—his expertise will transform Oklahoma into an economic powerhouse,” Brecheen said. “A man of strong character and principled conservatism, Mike Mazzei takes on tough issues with truth and tact, making a lasting impact without division.”

Brecheen also highlighted Mazzei’s role in securing the future of the state’s teacher retirement system.

“During our time in state government, I witnessed him spearhead some of the most transformational reforms, including pension reform, ensuring the solvency of the teacher retirement system.”

After leaving the Senate in 2016, Mazzei served as Oklahoma’s Secretary of Budget under Governor Kevin Stitt from 2019 to 2020.

Mazzei announced his candidacy for governor in the last week of March.

He enters a competitive race that includes Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, former House Speaker Charles McCall, and former New Mexico City Manager Leisa Mitchell Haynes.

