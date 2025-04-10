Rising Alcohol Abuse in Oklahoma: Nearly 900,000 affected, treatment centers push for change

As Alcohol Awareness Month highlights the growing issue of substance use in Oklahoma, nearly 900,000 individuals are affected, with treatment centers like Great Plains Recovery Center providing crucial support to help those struggling with alcohol addiction.

By: Autumn Bracey

As April marks Alcohol Awareness Month, new statistics underscore the growing impact of substance use disorder across Oklahoma.

In 2022, nearly 900,000 Oklahomans were affected by substance use issues, a number that continues to rise.

News On 6 spoke with Michael Reed from the Great Plains Recovery Center in Tulsa about the ongoing battle with alcoholism and how treatment centers are helping individuals reclaim their lives.

Q: Why is alcohol abuse such a major issue in Oklahoma right now?

A: Alcohol abuse continues to be a significant problem in Oklahoma. In 2022, nearly 900,000 people were dealing with substance use disorders, and that number is growing. Alcoholism, in particular, remains a major concern across the state.

Q: How does Great Plains Recovery Center help individuals facing alcohol and substance use disorders?

A: At Great Plains Recovery Center, we provide detox and residential treatment to help people break free from alcohol and chemical dependencies. One key aspect of our work is offering individuals the chance to step away from daily triggers, which can be crucial in their healing process.

Q: You’ve mentioned your struggle with alcoholism. Can you explain how that personal experience shaped your work today?

A: Alcohol was my way of coping with everything—good or bad situations, social awkwardness, you name it. Until I had the chance to step back and remove myself from drinking, I couldn’t address those underlying issues. That’s what we try to give our clients here—a real chance to take time away and focus on healing.

Q: What’s the focus of your treatment approach?

A: Our focus is on helping people from all walks of life, especially those in rural communities. Substance abuse tends to be higher in rural areas due to fewer job opportunities and limited recreational activities. By targeting these communities, we hope to provide support where it’s needed most.

Q: Can you talk about how treatment centers like yours are adapting to meet rising demand?

A: It’s definitely a challenge. With alcohol and substance use continuing to increase, we’re already seeing the need for more space. That’s why we’re looking at expanding our facility in the coming years—to ensure we can meet the growing demand and continue providing quality care.

Q: What does research say about alcohol use in Oklahoma?

A: According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, about 1 in 5 Oklahomans aged 12 and older participated in binge alcohol use in the past month. These statistics show how prevalent the issue is and why it’s so important to keep raising awareness and supporting treatment efforts.