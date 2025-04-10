Discover Oklahoma's Canary Collective, showcasing global artistic talent

Tulsa’s Canary Collective is an online art magazine that highlights global artistic talent, offering a platform for diverse creative expressions across various mediums.

By: Brooke Cox

Canary Collective, an online art magazine, is carving out a unique space for artists, creatives, and businesses to express themselves freely.

The magazine serves as an inclusive platform where visual art, photography, and written word come together to inspire both creators and readers.

Inception and Inspiration Behind the Name

The idea for Canary Collective took shape when the founders, both with experience in print and media, sought a fresh outlet for artistic expression.

After weeks of brainstorming, the duo settled on the name "Canary Collective," inspired by the phrase "a canary in a coal mine."

The expression, often used as a symbol of early warning, was reinterpreted to represent the importance of creative freedom.

The collective believes that stifling one's creativity leads to the destruction of imagination, and the magazine aims to act as a platform for creative voices to flourish.

Launch and Growth

Canary Collective launched its first issue on July 14, 2022, and has since become a prominent fixture in the artistic community.

With five issues published and a sixth currently in development, the magazine is steadily growing, providing a space for both established and emerging artists.

A Broad Range of Artistic Expression

The magazine prides itself on showcasing a wide variety of artistic mediums. While digital art, specifically AI-generated works, is not accepted, Canary Collective features visual art, photography, poetry, and other creative formats.

The founders say that the magazine doesn't limit itself to a specific genre or style, making it a dynamic and ever-evolving publication.

Unique Approach to Art Publications

Unlike many other art magazines that categorize works into specific themes or genres, Canary Collective integrates diverse mediums in each issue without separating them.

The result is a visually, mentally, and spiritually stimulating flow of creative expression. From pairing poetry with imagery to creating a seamless reading experience, Canary Collective offers something distinct from other publications in the art world.

The Next Issue: What to Expect

Issue 6, set to launch at the end of June, will continue the magazine's tradition of featuring a diverse range of artists and writers from around the globe.

Like previous editions, there will be no overarching theme, allowing creatives the freedom to submit work of any style, medium, or concept.

Digital and Print Accessibility

Canary Collective provides both e-reader and PDF versions of its publication for free on its website.

Additionally, print copies are available through Blurb, catering to readers who prefer a physical magazine.

Opportunities for Advertising

In response to growing interest and the need for financial support, Canary Collective is now offering advertising space in its issues. Interested parties can find more information through the magazine’s website.

Submission Process for Artists

Artists interested in having their work featured in a future issue of Canary Collective can visit the magazine's website for submission details. With submissions currently open for Issue 6, artists are encouraged to send their work for consideration.

Stay Connected

To keep up with the latest updates, follow Canary Collective on Instagram @okcanarycollective or visit the magazine’s website at www.canarycollective.net.