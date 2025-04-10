Tulsa Tyrants revive medieval armored combat through competitive sport

The Tulsa Tyrants are an armored combat team that goes to battle all over the country. It is always looking for new knights to join the team.

By: Alyssa Miller

The quest to become a knight in the medieval period required learning combat techniques. Once dubbed, these young men would receive a sword and armor and go to battle.

This medieval combat still exists in the modern day, but now it is a sport or hobby for both men and women. Armored Combat Worldwide (ACW) is a league that organizes these competitive matches.

Oklahoma has four teams, including the Tulsa Tyrants, founded in 2016, and the Steel Magnolias, an all-women's team.

Q: What is armored combat?

A: Armored combat is a modern sport inspired by medieval tournaments and battles where individuals or teams compete using historically accurate armor and blunted weapons.

Q: What kind of armor and weapons are used?

A: Teams will wear full-body armor, including helmets, breastplates, and gauntlets. In battle, they will use blunted steel weapons like swords, axes, and maces.

Q: How does a duel or melee work in the ACW?

A: Each team is made up of a 5-man melee (8 people) and one single combatant. The draw for weapons is random, and fights involve both individual duels and team melees.

The ACW format emphasizes both individual skill and team strategy, requiring fighters to master single combat and team maneuvers.

Q: Where can I learn more about Tulsa's teams?

A: The Tulsa Tyrants and Steel Magnolias train twice a week at Boom University at 3005 S Sheridan Rd. Those interested in armored combat can drop by these practices on Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

For more information, visit the team's Facebook pages at Tulsa Tyrants and Steel Magnolias.