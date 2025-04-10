Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom to host 11th annual Grand Slam storytelling contest

Eleven storytellers will take the stage at Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom on April 11 for the 11th Annual Grand Slam, a live storytelling contest themed “Moment of Truth.”

By: Brooke Cox

-

Tulsa’s celebrated storytelling competition, the 11th annual Grand Slam, is set for April 11 at Cain's Ballroom.

The event will crown this year’s winner of Tulsa's Best Storyteller, showcasing 11 incredible storytellers. This annual event has become a cherished tradition for the community, with this year's event marking a special connection to the number 11, as both the date and the number of participants align perfectly—11/11/11.

Theme and Storytelling Highlights

The theme for the 11th Annual Grand Slam is "Moment of Truth."

Audiences can expect an evening of heartfelt, humorous, and vulnerable stories as storytellers from various backgrounds share personal experiences and life-changing moments.

The storytellers featured in this year’s competition span a wide age range, from those in their late 20s to others in their early 70s, ensuring a diverse and inclusive representation of voices and perspectives.

The Future of OKSO

Following the Grand Slam, the Oklahoma Storytelling Organization (OKSO) will return to its regular monthly open mic events at Living Arts in May.

These events provide a platform for anyone interested in storytelling, with a new theme announced each month.

May’s theme, “Milestones of Youth,” will invite participants to share stories from their childhood, marking key moments of personal growth and transformation.

Event Details

Where: Cain's Ballroom

When: April 11, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase, with the price increasing both on Friday and at the door. Two tables remain available for purchase.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit OKSO Tulsa.

Special Entertainment and Final Details

This year’s event will feature entertainment before the show, with the “Singing Cowboy of Tulsa,” a local performer known for his impromptu songs in front of QuickTrip and Target, fulfilling his dream of performing at Cain’s Ballroom.

He will start his performance at 6 p.m., as the doors open to the public.

Follow OKSO on social media for updates: Instagram and Facebook.