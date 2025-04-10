Easter 2025 in Tulsa: Egg hunts, events & more

Hop into the Easter spirit with these fun-filled events happening around Tulsa! From family-friendly egg hunts and breakfast with the Easter Bunny to creative workshops and adult egg hunts, there's something for everyone to enjoy this Easter.

By: Bella Roddy

-

Bixby Easter Fun Day Downtown

📅 Saturday, April 12, 2025

⏰ 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

📍 Washington Irving River Park, Bixby, OK

Details: Enjoy a family-friendly Easter Fun Day at this scenic park, filled with egg hunts, games, and activities!

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

📅 Sunday, April 13, 2025

📍 Main Event Entertainment, Tulsa, OK

Details: Treat your family to a fun breakfast experience with a visit from the Easter Bunny. Enjoy Easter crafts, games, and, of course, a photo opportunity with the Bunny!

Wish Upon a Cake Inc. Easter Egg Hunt & Bake Sale

📅 Saturday, April 12, 2025

⏰ 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

📍 Chandler Park, Tulsa, OK

Details: Join this community event for a free Easter egg hunt, a bake sale featuring delicious treats, and hot dogs, with all proceeds benefiting the foundation.

City of Owasso Community Egg Hunt

📅 Saturday, April 12, 2025

⏰ 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

📍 Rayola Park, Owasso, OK

Details: Pathway Church hosts a large egg hunt with 10,000 eggs, age-appropriate prizes, and fun for the whole family! Pre-registration encouraged.

Will Rogers Memorial Museum Easter Egg Hunt

📅 Saturday, April 12, 2025

⏰ 11:30 AM - 11:45 AM

📍 Will Rogers Memorial Museum, Claremore, OK

Details: Cedar Point Church sponsors an egg hunt with 20,000 eggs. Arrive early to make sure you get some!

New Haven Ward Easter Party

📅 Saturday, April 12, 2025

⏰ 10:00 AM

📍 Hunter Park Pavilion, Tulsa, OK

Details: Join in for a pancake breakfast and Easter egg hunt, with plenty of fun for the whole family.

4th Annual Adult Egg Hunt

📅 Saturday, April 12, 2025

⏰ 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

📍 The Taste Of Tulsa Dispensary, Tulsa, OK

Details: For the grown-ups, this adult-only egg hunt offers a fun, unique twist on the classic tradition!

Easter Weekend Eggstravaganza

📅 Saturday, April 12, 2025

⏰ 10:00 AM

📍 Transformation Church, Tulsa, OK

Details: A fun-filled day of egg hunts, activities, food, and more! Bring the whole family to this exciting Easter event.

Skiatook Family Easter Eggstravaganza

📅 Saturday, April 12, 2025

⏰ 11:00 AM

📍 Skiatook, OK

Details: Join in for egg hunts, games, and activities for all ages. A perfect family outing to celebrate Easter!

Andy B’s Easter Egg Hunt

📅 Saturday, April 19, 2025

Ages 0-4: 9:00 AM

Ages 5-9: 9:45 AM

Ages 10-15: 10:15 AM

📍 Andy B’s Tulsa, OK

Details: Enjoy a morning of egg hunting in different age categories, followed by fun activities like go-karting and laser tag!

Meadowcreek UMC Easter Egg Hunt & Parents Day Out

📅 Saturday, April 12, 2025

⏰ 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

📍 Meadowcreek United Methodist Church, Tulsa, OK

Details: Free Easter egg hunt and photo ops with the Easter Bunny, along with a burger cookout from Bub's (4:00 PM - 8:00 PM).

Jenks Aquarium Easter Egg Hunt

📅 Saturday, April 19, 2025

⏰ 11:00 AM

📍 Jenks Aquarium, Jenks, OK

Details: Hop on over for a fun-filled Easter egg hunt with thousands of colorful eggs filled with surprises, perfect for the whole family.

Roughneck Roller Derby Easter Egg Delivery

📅 Saturday, April 19, 2025

⏰ After 8:00 PM

📍 Delivery Area: 20-mile radius from Downtown Tulsa

Details: Roughneck Roller Derby offers a unique egg delivery service, where you can have candy-filled eggs scattered in your yard or delivered in a bag! A fun surprise for your family on Easter!

Easter Egg Painting Workshop

📅 Wednesday, April 19, 2025

⏰ 2:30 PM

📍 Studio Sienna, Tulsa, OK

💵 $45

Details: Get creative at this Easter Egg Painting Workshop! It’s a fun-filled afternoon of crafting and celebrating Easter with beautiful painted eggs.