Easter 2025 in Tulsa: Egg hunts, events & more

Hop into the Easter spirit with these fun-filled events happening around Tulsa! From family-friendly egg hunts and breakfast with the Easter Bunny to creative workshops and adult egg hunts, there's something for everyone to enjoy this Easter.

Thursday, April 10th 2025, 10:06 am

By: Bella Roddy


TULSA, Okla. -

Hop into the Easter spirit with these fun-filled events happening around Tulsa! From family-friendly egg hunts and breakfast with the Easter Bunny to creative workshops and adult egg hunts, there's something for everyone to enjoy this Easter.

Bixby Easter Fun Day Downtown

📅 Saturday, April 12, 2025

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

📍 Washington Irving River Park, Bixby, OK

Details: Enjoy a family-friendly Easter Fun Day at this scenic park, filled with egg hunts, games, and activities!

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

📅 Sunday, April 13, 2025

📍 Main Event Entertainment, Tulsa, OK

Details: Treat your family to a fun breakfast experience with a visit from the Easter Bunny. Enjoy Easter crafts, games, and, of course, a photo opportunity with the Bunny!

Wish Upon a Cake Inc. Easter Egg Hunt & Bake Sale

📅 Saturday, April 12, 2025

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

📍 Chandler Park, Tulsa, OK

Details: Join this community event for a free Easter egg hunt, a bake sale featuring delicious treats, and hot dogs, with all proceeds benefiting the foundation.

City of Owasso Community Egg Hunt

📅 Saturday, April 12, 2025

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

📍 Rayola Park, Owasso, OK

Details: Pathway Church hosts a large egg hunt with 10,000 eggs, age-appropriate prizes, and fun for the whole family! Pre-registration encouraged.

Will Rogers Memorial Museum Easter Egg Hunt

📅 Saturday, April 12, 2025

11:30 AM - 11:45 AM

📍 Will Rogers Memorial Museum, Claremore, OK

Details: Cedar Point Church sponsors an egg hunt with 20,000 eggs. Arrive early to make sure you get some!

New Haven Ward Easter Party

📅 Saturday, April 12, 2025

10:00 AM

📍 Hunter Park Pavilion, Tulsa, OK

Details: Join in for a pancake breakfast and Easter egg hunt, with plenty of fun for the whole family.

4th Annual Adult Egg Hunt

📅 Saturday, April 12, 2025

6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

📍 The Taste Of Tulsa Dispensary, Tulsa, OK

Details: For the grown-ups, this adult-only egg hunt offers a fun, unique twist on the classic tradition!

Easter Weekend Eggstravaganza

📅 Saturday, April 12, 2025

10:00 AM

📍 Transformation Church, Tulsa, OK

Details: A fun-filled day of egg hunts, activities, food, and more! Bring the whole family to this exciting Easter event.

Skiatook Family Easter Eggstravaganza

📅 Saturday, April 12, 2025

11:00 AM

📍 Skiatook, OK

Details: Join in for egg hunts, games, and activities for all ages. A perfect family outing to celebrate Easter!

Andy B’s Easter Egg Hunt

📅 Saturday, April 19, 2025

Ages 0-4: 9:00 AM

Ages 5-9: 9:45 AM

Ages 10-15: 10:15 AM

📍 Andy B’s Tulsa, OK

Details: Enjoy a morning of egg hunting in different age categories, followed by fun activities like go-karting and laser tag!

Meadowcreek UMC Easter Egg Hunt & Parents Day Out

📅 Saturday, April 12, 2025

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

📍 Meadowcreek United Methodist Church, Tulsa, OK

Details: Free Easter egg hunt and photo ops with the Easter Bunny, along with a burger cookout from Bub's (4:00 PM - 8:00 PM).

Jenks Aquarium Easter Egg Hunt

📅 Saturday, April 19, 2025

11:00 AM

📍 Jenks Aquarium, Jenks, OK

Details: Hop on over for a fun-filled Easter egg hunt with thousands of colorful eggs filled with surprises, perfect for the whole family.

Roughneck Roller Derby Easter Egg Delivery

📅 Saturday, April 19, 2025

After 8:00 PM

📍 Delivery Area: 20-mile radius from Downtown Tulsa

Details: Roughneck Roller Derby offers a unique egg delivery service, where you can have candy-filled eggs scattered in your yard or delivered in a bag! A fun surprise for your family on Easter!

Easter Egg Painting Workshop

📅 Wednesday, April 19, 2025

2:30 PM

📍 Studio Sienna, Tulsa, OK

💵 $45

Details: Get creative at this Easter Egg Painting Workshop! It’s a fun-filled afternoon of crafting and celebrating Easter with beautiful painted eggs.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 10th, 2025

April 12th, 2025

April 12th, 2025

April 12th, 2025

Top Headlines

April 12th, 2025

April 12th, 2025

April 12th, 2025

April 12th, 2025