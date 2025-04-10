'Back to the Future: The Musical' hits Tulsa stage with high-energy time travel adventure

Catch Austin's Ethan Rogers in "Back to the Future: The Musical" at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Thursday, April 10th 2025, 10:13 am

By: Dave Davis, LeAnne Taylor


TULSA, Okla. -

"Back to the Future: The Musical" is bringing its high-octane, time-traveling spectacle to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center from April 15-20.

Ahead of its Tulsa run, Celebrity Attractions invited News On 6 to preview the show in Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park. The venue, located on the grounds of the Texas State Fair, hosted a full house of excited theatergoers — some dressed in costume — for the touring production.

The musical, based on the iconic 1985 film, blends nostalgia with theatrical magic. The cast brings familiar characters to life, including Biff Tannen, played by Ethan Rogers, who hails from Austin and says the role is especially meaningful due to his personal connection with the film.

Also in the cast is Fisher Lane Stewart, who plays multiple roles, including Marty McFly’s brother Dave and Biff’s goon Slick. Stewart, who is also the understudy for Marty, has family in Tulsa and says performing in the city is a special opportunity. With 17 costume changes and five wigs throughout the show, Stewart embraces the challenge of constantly switching roles on stage.

One of the biggest crowd-pleasers is the appearance of the DeLorean, a key feature in the movie and now part of the stage experience. The musical includes multiple versions of characters like Biff as the story jumps through time.

"Back to the Future: The Musical" recently wrapped its Broadway run, making this touring production the only way for Oklahoma audiences to see it live.

Tickets are available at celebrityattractions.com.
Dave Davis
Dave Davis

Dave Davis is a Tulsa news anchor and co-host of 6 In The Morning on News On 6.

LeAnne Taylor
LeAnne Taylor

LeAnne Taylor co-hosts the 6 a.m., 7 a.m. & 9 a.m. newscasts of 6 In The Morning on weekdays. LeAnne joined the News On 6 team in January 1998.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 10th, 2025

April 12th, 2025

April 12th, 2025

April 12th, 2025

Top Headlines

April 12th, 2025

April 12th, 2025

April 12th, 2025

April 12th, 2025