Bartlesville middle school principal resigns; Police confirm open investigation

The district confirmed that Madison Middle School principal Joey Eidson had resigned.

Thursday, April 10th 2025, 10:51 am

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

A principal in the Bartlesville Public Schools district has resigned from his position, the school confirmed.

BPS said Joey Eidson, the Madison Middle School principal, resigned and the school board promoted assistant principal Brent Massey to his position.

The reason for his resignation is unknown, but Bartlesville Police did say they have an open investigation involving the middle school.

No other additional details have been released.

Stay with this story for updates.


