'The Boys From Oklahoma' concert series takes over Stillwater, Oklahoma State University

Thursday, April 10th 2025, 10:23 pm
The Boys From Oklahoma concert series wrapped up night one in Stillwater on Thursday.
Fans came out in full force to see performances from Red Dirt pioneers The Turnpike Troubadours and Cross Canadian Ragweed.
“Boys from Oklahoma” is a reference to a popular song by the band, Cross Canadian Ragweed, who got their start playing in Stillwater bars.
The band broke up in 2010, and many fans thought they would never reunite.
OSU officials involved in the planning process for the concert event said the band knew the reunion had to happen in Stillwater, where their first fans originated.
The other bands appearing include Turnpike Troubadours, Stoney LaRue and the Great Divide. All the bands performing have ties to Oklahoma.
The doors opened at 4 p.m. on Thursday and 3:30 p.m. the rest of the weekend.
A full schedule of events, parking guidelines, bag policies, and tailgating details can be found here: https://www.visitstillwater.org/the-boys-from-oklahoma/
Carrico joined the News On 6 team in 2021 but has worked in Tulsa news since 2016. During that time, he covered the 2018 Oklahoma teacher walkout, record flooding in 2019, President Trump's Tulsa rally in 2020, the local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a PGA Championship & a LIV Golf Tournament.
April 10th, 2025
April 12th, 2025
April 12th, 2025
April 12th, 2025
April 12th, 2025