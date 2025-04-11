'The Boys From Oklahoma' concert series takes over Stillwater, Oklahoma State University

The Boys From Oklahoma concert series wrapped up night one in Stillwater on Thursday.

By: Sam Carrico

-

Fans came out in full force to see performances from Red Dirt pioneers The Turnpike Troubadours and Cross Canadian Ragweed.

Who are “The Boys From Oklahoma”?

“Boys from Oklahoma” is a reference to a popular song by the band, Cross Canadian Ragweed, who got their start playing in Stillwater bars.

The band broke up in 2010, and many fans thought they would never reunite.

OSU officials involved in the planning process for the concert event said the band knew the reunion had to happen in Stillwater, where their first fans originated.

The other bands appearing include Turnpike Troubadours, Stoney LaRue and the Great Divide. All the bands performing have ties to Oklahoma.

What do concertgoers need to know?

The doors opened at 4 p.m. on Thursday and 3:30 p.m. the rest of the weekend.

A full schedule of events, parking guidelines, bag policies, and tailgating details can be found here: https://www.visitstillwater.org/the-boys-from-oklahoma/