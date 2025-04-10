20 Tulsans from 4 countries become US citizens in naturalization ceremony

Twenty people from four countries became U.S. citizens in Tulsa today during the city's monthly naturalization ceremony.

By: Kristen Weaver

Twenty Tulsa residents from four different countries officially became United States citizens during a naturalization ceremony on Thursday.

Who was naturalized?

The new citizens are from four different countries and are of all ages and backgrounds.

The people at the ceremony are from Burma, Canada, Laos and Mexico. They said this is a day they won’t ever forget.

Theresa Kim is from Burma and said she's honored.

"Because of my parents and family support, I can overcome it," she said.

What was involved in the ceremony?

The new citizens had to pass tests, complete an interview and also learn a lot in classes.

They read an oath at the ceremony and are now eligible to register to vote and get a passport, among other things.

“This is one of the greatest joys of being mayor," said Mayor Monroe Nichols, "To welcome my newest neighbors and countrymen and women. There's not a better thing than this.”

What's next?

There is a naturalization ceremony every month in Tulsa.

Since 2019, nearly 1500 people have become US citizens in Tulsa.

