Police confirm motorcycle rider still alive after crash with a Tulsa school bus

A motorcycle rider collided with a Tulsa school bus and suffered critical injuries. The rider remains alive; no injuries were reported for the bus driver or students.

By: David Prock

A motorcycle rider was injured in a crash with a Tulsa Public school bus Thursday evening at South Harvard Avenue & E. 56th St., the district said.

According to Tulsa police, the motorcycle was driving north on Harvard and failed to stop at a red light. The school bus had a green light at 56th St., pulled out to make a left turn, and the motorcycle crashed into the side of the bus.

Police have confirmed that the rider was taken to the hospital in very critical condition but is still alive as of Friday morning. Tulsa Public Schools had previously reported the motorcyclist was dead, but that was incorrect.

The driver has not yet been identified. TPD said that the six kids on the school bus and the bus driver were not injured.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story stated that the rider of the motorcycle died from his injuries. This information was incorrect based on information from the school district.