Tulsa Hosts Major Sports Events and Tourism Symposium

Tulsa will host the Sports Events and Tourism Association Symposium next week, attracting key sports tourism professionals, with a focus on showcasing local facilities.

By: David Prock, Tatum Guinn

Tulsa is set to host the Sports Events and Tourism Association Symposium for the first time next week.

Organizers say it will be the largest gathering in the event's history. This annual symposium attracts key decision-makers in the sports tourism industry, including rights holders and community representatives.

Sarah Inboden, Vice President of Experience and Events at Tulsa Regional Tourism, joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about the significance of showcasing Tulsa's facilities and community to attendees.

The goal of the symposium is to bring together a diverse range of sports professionals, from those dealing with youth tournaments to NCAA representatives.

The event runs from Monday to Thursday next week but is not open to the public.