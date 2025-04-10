Navigating Political Differences: Strategies for a Father-Son Relationship

Dr. Brenda Lloyd-Jones offers strategies for a father to navigate political differences with his son through proactive communication and recalling shared memories.

By: David Prock, Jonathan Cooper

This week on Therapy Thursday, Dr. Brenda Lloyd-Jones from the University of Oklahoma responds to a question from Reggie, a father concerned about differing political views with his son, who will be home from college soon.

Proactively Creating Constructive Conversations

Dr. Brenda said it's important to approach the situation proactively. She suggests that Reggie initiate a constructive conversation with his son before his return, focusing on their personal dynamics and mutual expectations.

Recalling Shared Memories

She advised prioritizing their connection by recalling shared memories and enjoyable activities rather than engaging in confrontational debates.

Safe Word

She even suggested implementing a 'safe word' to help diffuse any tense moments during discussions.

"A father and son relationship is contingent on a happy friendship, and so they want to work on maintaining, even preserving, their connection," said Dr. Brenda.