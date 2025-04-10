Navigating Political Differences: Strategies for a Father-Son Relationship

Thursday, April 10th 2025, 5:15 pm
This week on Therapy Thursday, Dr. Brenda Lloyd-Jones from the University of Oklahoma responds to a question from Reggie, a father concerned about differing political views with his son, who will be home from college soon.
Proactively Creating Constructive Conversations
Dr. Brenda said it's important to approach the situation proactively. She suggests that Reggie initiate a constructive conversation with his son before his return, focusing on their personal dynamics and mutual expectations.
Recalling Shared Memories
She advised prioritizing their connection by recalling shared memories and enjoyable activities rather than engaging in confrontational debates.
Safe Word
She even suggested implementing a 'safe word' to help diffuse any tense moments during discussions.
"A father and son relationship is contingent on a happy friendship, and so they want to work on maintaining, even preserving, their connection," said Dr. Brenda.
February 24th, 2025
May 17th, 2024
March 2nd, 2022
April 12th, 2025
April 12th, 2025