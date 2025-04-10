Defending That Standard: Jaydan Hardy and Gavin Sawchuk on stepping up for Sooners in spring

Jaydan Hardy and Gavin Sawchuk discuss their growth and the Oklahoma team’s growth.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Jaydan Hardy

Q: The safety room feels deep. What do you think of this group so far?

Jaydan Hardy: Great. I love the competition we have every day. We get to come in and just push each other to be our best.

Q: What’s the biggest thing you’ve learned now that you’ve been in the program for a year?

Hardy: Definitely just having the mindset every day. I got to learn a lot from Billy last year — just watching how he worked and his effort. Guys like Ethan Downs and Danny Stutsman were great leaders, and now it’s our job to carry that on. As we say, DTS — Defend That Standard.

Q: What’s it like playing next to Robert Spears-Jennings?

Hardy: It makes my job so much easier. He’s a great teammate and a great brother on the field. He helps me in the film room and out there during games.

Q: Spears-Jennings says he wants to be more of a leader this year. Do you see that from him?

Hardy: Yes sir, every day. He comes out trying to push us harder with his work ethic and his actions. He’s leading by example.

Q: How have you, Mike, and Reggie been able to grow together, coming in as the same class?

Hardy: A lot. We were best friends in the dorms, spent every day together. We'd go home, watch film on my PC, and come back the next day ready to work. It’s really helped our bond and how we play together. That chemistry has been big for all of us.

Q: It seems like you’ve taken a step up in your play this year. What’s driving that?

Hardy: Just trying to be the best version of me. Coach BV talks all the time about raising your floor and reaching your potential. I take that to heart every day — focus on getting better, helping the guys next to me, and just doing everything I can to improve.

Q: How much has Coach Hall helped you along the way?

Hardy: Coach Hall has been one of the biggest helps since I got here. He slows things down for me, explains them, and really helps me understand and process everything. He’s always there — someone I know I can call on.

Gavin Sawchuk

Q: You haven’t played with Coach Arbuckle or John Mateer yet, but does your experience in this program give you a leg up when learning the new system?

Gavin Sawchuk: Yeah, I think so. Football’s a lot about experience, confidence, and trust. I love what Coach Arbuckle is doing and what John Mateer brings, but just having that experience — knowing you can compete and having done similar things — it definitely gives you an edge in picking things up and executing.

Q: Can you even remember where you were mentally when you first got here compared to now?

Sawchuk: Yeah, it’s been a tremendous change. I wasn’t nearly where I am now, but I’m still growing. That’s the key — never being satisfied. I try to take every opportunity as a lesson to see where I can improve and get better.

Q: You went through the entire spring when you could’ve sat out. What did you want to get out of it, and did you reach those goals?

Sawchuk: For me, it was all about continuing to grow and get better in all areas of my game — whether that’s running, catching, blocking, or just my football IQ. The best way to grow is to be on the field. I love the game, so I wouldn’t want to be held back. I’m glad I got the chance to keep working.

Q: Is Arbuckle’s offense running back-friendly in your opinion?

Sawchuk: I think it’s scoring-friendly, honestly. There are a lot of opportunities to make plays from every position. I love the calls, the scheme — I’m really excited about what he’s building.

Q: What are your thoughts on young back Tory Blaylock?

Sawchuk: He’s doing really well. It’s hard for a freshman to step in like that, but he’s tough, athletic, and smart. When he’s called on, he gets the job done. I’m impressed by how he’s handled things so far.

Q: What makes it so hard for a freshman to come in and contribute right away?

Sawchuk: A lot of it is experience — and how fast the game moves. In college, everyone’s faster, stronger, and bigger. Most of the guys you’re competing against have three or four years under their belts. You have to adapt quickly and compete with confidence.

Q: Last year the offensive line was a revolving door. How have you seen them grow this spring?

Sawchuk: Tons of leadership — from guys like Febechi, Troy Everett, Jacob Sexton, and Jacob Taylor. They’ve stepped up, made the decision to be different, to be their best. There’s been growth, maturity, and a serious mindset shift. They’re locked in and holding themselves to a high standard.

Q: What’s your impression of the defense this spring, especially with guys like Billy and Danny moving on?

Sawchuk: They’ve stepped up big. I’m excited about the guys filling those roles. They’re competitive, they work and play hard. Coach V always has something creative going on — great calls. I trust them completely. I know they’ll get the job done.