I-244 partial reopening along Red Fork split: Major Tulsa road project expected to wrap up soon

A major Tulsa road construction progress: Westbound I-244 sees one lane reopening for traffic to I-44 along Red Fork Split, with full completion expected at the end of May.

By: Sam Modde

Starting Friday, drivers will no longer have to detour down U.S. Highway 75 to get to Interstate 44, as contractors reopen one lane of the newly paved westbound Interstate 244.

The work is part of a $52 million project to repave five miles of damaged highway lanes between downtown Tulsa and I-44.

Westbound traffic between the Arkansas River and US-75 will also shift to the new pavement starting Friday, but will stay narrowed to two lanes.

The project has been under construction since February 2024. Work includes new pavement, new lighting and new drainage structures.

ODOT expects the project to wrap up around the end of May.

