1,400 Broken Arrow 7th graders engage with different professions at career fair

Broken Arrow seventh graders explore career possibilities at district's first career fair. Find out how local professionals are sparking future passions.

By: Ryan Gillin

-

Broken Arrow seventh graders got a glimpse of potential future careers on Thursday at the district’s first career fair.

1,400 seventh graders from schools across Broken Arrow took a break from their classes to learn about different careers. From the fire department to nonprofits, more than 40 workers answered questions about their professions.

Baarth Gandhi knows he wants to be a businessman or an engineer and says his teachers have helped him discover possible paths.

"Our teachers have been talking about new opportunities after high school and after college, and how we can get better opportunities and focus on what we want to do," he said.

Dr. Sharon James organized the event. She wanted students to learn the type of work it takes to earn a career, whether that means college or going straight into the workforce.

"It's so valuable for students to have the opportunity to learn about what's out there, what careers they might be interested in, because a lot of the decisions they are making are happening as they are going into high school," she said.

The district says it’s planning to expand the event each year to help even more students find what they're passionate about.

If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news

﻿